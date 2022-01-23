Darrel Williams injury: How to manage Chiefs RB ahead of divisional round game vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills Sunday in the divisional round of the playoff with a trip to the AFC championship game on the line. The Bills beat the Chiefs in the regular season but the only game that matters now is Sunday’s divisional contest. Running back Darrel Williams is listed as questionable for the game with a toe injury. Here’s how those playing fantasy football and DFS should handle his injury.

Fantasy, betting impact: Darrel Williams (toe)

Williams would be in a secondary role if he does play, as the Chiefs get Clyde Edwards-Helaire back. Williams was set to be the primary back last week against the Steelers but barely registered on the stat sheet. With that performance in mind, it’s hard to have confidence in any Chiefs running back for the game. Given the chances this will be a shootout, there’s also likely to a negative game script for running backs. Managers should fade Williams Sunday, even if he does suit up.