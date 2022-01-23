Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Sunday, January 23

Sunday’s NBA slate features 11 games, which means a lengthy injury report comes along with it. Some teams have been able to power through injuries this season, while others have succumbed to the lack of personnel. Here’s Sunday’s injury report in the association.
NBA Injury Report: January 23
Los Angeles Clippers vs. New York Knicks
Cam Reddish (ankle) expected to play
Nerlens Noel (knee) questionable
Kemba Walker (knee) questionable
Reddish might not be able to fit into this rotation just yet. Walker and Noel are questionable, so look for Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson to be potentially strong DFS options Sunday.
Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards
Aaron Nesmith (ankle) probable
Marcus Smart (conditioning) probable
Both guards are likely to go, so that means Dennis Schroder and Payton Pritchard lose some value in fantasy and DFS formats.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat
Anthony Davis (knee) game-time decision
LeBron James (abdominal) probable
Davis is a game-time decision, which is huge for the Lakers. This would be a massive return for the big man, and fantasy/DFS players would surely roster him. James is expected to play as usual.
Tyler Herro (protocols) TBD
Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT
PJ Tucker (calf) questionable
Herro and Lowry are out, so that means Gabe Vincent and Jimmy Butler become the team’s primary ballhandlers. Tucker doesn’t carry much fantasy/DFS relevance as he’s primarily a defensive player.
Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic
Zach LaVine (knee) OUT
Alex Caruso (wrist) Out 6-8 weeks
LaVine remains out, while Caruso is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a wrist injury. Lonzo Ball is out as well. Fantasy/DFS players should keep riding with Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White as Chicago’s lead backcourt.
Terrence Ross (knee) questionable
With Ross questionable, Franz Wagner carries more value in fantasy and DFS lineups.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors
Norman Powell (personal) OUT
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) probable
Cody Zeller (knee) OUT
Nassir Little (knee) probable
The Trail Blazers have a host of role players out, but Little and Smith Jr. continue to be value adds. They’re both probable to play.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets
Kevin Huerter (hip) questionable
Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) OUT
Danilo Gallinari (Achilles) questionable
De’Andre Hunter is probably the best value play on the board, assuming Atlanta’s perimeter rotation continues to experience the injury bug.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs
Seth Curry (ankle) OUT
Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) OUT
Danny Green (hip) OUT
With Curry, Green and Thybulle out, look for Furkan Korkmaz and Tyrese Maxey as strong replacement options in Philadelphia’s rotation.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks
Desmond Bane (protocols) TBD
Kyle Anderson (protocols) TBD
Steven Adams (ankle) questionable
Brandon Clarke (back) questionable
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. will carry higher price points in DFS contests, especially if Adams is ruled out for this game.
Luka Doncic (neck) expected to play
Doncic was a surprise addition to the injury report with a neck issue, but he’s expected to play through the injury.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Nic Claxton (hamstring) questionable
Joe Harris (ankle) TBD
Claxton is still dealing with the hamstring, so look for Day’Ron Sharpe and LaMarcus Aldridge as filler options.
Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable
Beverley doesn’t have much of a role offensively, but D’Angelo Russell will see additional ball-handling duties if the veteran point guard sits.
Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets
There are no notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors
Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable
Bojan Bogdanovic (finger) probable
Gobert played through this issue Friday, so he’s likely going to suit up. Bogdanovic has dealt with this problem before but is expected to play.
Klay Thompson (injury management) expected to play
Draymond Green (disc) OUT
Thompson is a solid fantasy/DFS play despite some shooting struggles. Green’s injury situation has morphed into a trouble area for the Warriors, who can’t afford to lose their defensive star for a long period of time.