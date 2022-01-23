Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert headline NBA injury report for Sunday, January 23

Sunday’s NBA slate features 11 games, which means a lengthy injury report comes along with it. Some teams have been able to power through injuries this season, while others have succumbed to the lack of personnel. Here’s Sunday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: January 23

Cam Reddish (ankle) expected to play

Nerlens Noel (knee) questionable

Kemba Walker (knee) questionable

Reddish might not be able to fit into this rotation just yet. Walker and Noel are questionable, so look for Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson to be potentially strong DFS options Sunday.

Aaron Nesmith (ankle) probable

Marcus Smart (conditioning) probable

Both guards are likely to go, so that means Dennis Schroder and Payton Pritchard lose some value in fantasy and DFS formats.

Anthony Davis (knee) game-time decision

LeBron James (abdominal) probable

Davis is a game-time decision, which is huge for the Lakers. This would be a massive return for the big man, and fantasy/DFS players would surely roster him. James is expected to play as usual.

Tyler Herro (protocols) TBD

Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT

PJ Tucker (calf) questionable

Herro and Lowry are out, so that means Gabe Vincent and Jimmy Butler become the team’s primary ballhandlers. Tucker doesn’t carry much fantasy/DFS relevance as he’s primarily a defensive player.

Zach LaVine (knee) OUT

Alex Caruso (wrist) Out 6-8 weeks

LaVine remains out, while Caruso is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a wrist injury. Lonzo Ball is out as well. Fantasy/DFS players should keep riding with Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White as Chicago’s lead backcourt.

Terrence Ross (knee) questionable

With Ross questionable, Franz Wagner carries more value in fantasy and DFS lineups.

Norman Powell (personal) OUT

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) probable

Cody Zeller (knee) OUT

Nassir Little (knee) probable

The Trail Blazers have a host of role players out, but Little and Smith Jr. continue to be value adds. They’re both probable to play.

Kevin Huerter (hip) questionable

Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) OUT

Danilo Gallinari (Achilles) questionable

De’Andre Hunter is probably the best value play on the board, assuming Atlanta’s perimeter rotation continues to experience the injury bug.

Seth Curry (ankle) OUT

Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) OUT

Danny Green (hip) OUT

With Curry, Green and Thybulle out, look for Furkan Korkmaz and Tyrese Maxey as strong replacement options in Philadelphia’s rotation.

Desmond Bane (protocols) TBD

Kyle Anderson (protocols) TBD

Steven Adams (ankle) questionable

Brandon Clarke (back) questionable

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. will carry higher price points in DFS contests, especially if Adams is ruled out for this game.

Luka Doncic (neck) expected to play

Doncic was a surprise addition to the injury report with a neck issue, but he’s expected to play through the injury.

Nic Claxton (hamstring) questionable

Joe Harris (ankle) TBD

Claxton is still dealing with the hamstring, so look for Day’Ron Sharpe and LaMarcus Aldridge as filler options.

Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable

Beverley doesn’t have much of a role offensively, but D’Angelo Russell will see additional ball-handling duties if the veteran point guard sits.

There are no notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable

Bojan Bogdanovic (finger) probable

Gobert played through this issue Friday, so he’s likely going to suit up. Bogdanovic has dealt with this problem before but is expected to play.

Klay Thompson (injury management) expected to play

Draymond Green (disc) OUT

Thompson is a solid fantasy/DFS play despite some shooting struggles. Green’s injury situation has morphed into a trouble area for the Warriors, who can’t afford to lose their defensive star for a long period of time.