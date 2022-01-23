Australian Open results: Who is advancing to quarterfinals in men’s draw

The 2022 Australian Open is wrapping up the first week of the tournament with the Round of 16 happening overnight Saturday and Sunday. We’ve seen a couple notable upsets on the men’s side of the draw, with one of the top four seeds getting knocked out in the Round of 16.

The tournament got off to a wild start with No. 1 Novak Djokovic getting deported for a variety of COVID-19 and visa issues. Rather than bump No. 2 Daniil Medvedev up a spot, Djokovic was replaced by a lucky loser. Medvedev has rolled through his first three matches without giving up a set and now faces Maxime Cressy in the Round of 16.

The big upset already saw #14 Denis Shapovalov beat #3 Alexander Zverev in straight sets. He advances to face #6 Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. With the upset, Shapovalov now sits at +1700 to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. Medvedev is the favorite at -110 heading into his Round of 16 match.

The Round of 16 has begun and we’ll be tracking results as the eight men reach the quarterfinals. All times are estimated based on when the prior matches finish.

Men’s Draw

Round of 16 results

#17 Gael Monfils won 7-5, 7-6, 6-3 over Miomir Kecmanovic

#7 Matteo Berrettini won 7-5, 7-6, 6-4 over #19 Pablo Carreno Busta

#14 Denis Shapovalov won 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 over #3 Alexander Zverev

#6 Rafael Nadal won 7-6, 6-2, 6-2 over Adrian Mannarino

#11 Jannik Sinner vs. #32 Alex De Minaur, 9 p.m. ET

#4 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. #20 Taylor Fritz, 3 a.m. ET

#9 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. #27 Marin Cilic, 10 p.m. ET

#2 Daniil Medvedev vs. Maxime Cressy, 10 p.m. ET

Quarterfinal matchups

#7 Matteo Berrettini vs. #17 Gael Monfils

#6 Rafael Nadal vs. #14 Denis Shapovalov

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD