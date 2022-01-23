Australian Open results: Who is advancing to quarterfinals in women’s draw

The 2022 Australian Open has just about finished up the first week of the tournament and the Round of 16 is underway. The final 16 players in the women’s draw began play overnight Saturday and will wrap up late Sunday and into Monday morning Eastern Time.

The tournament had its first massive upset way back in the second round when third-seeded Garbine Muguruza lost in straight sets to Alize Cornet. Cornet followed that with a win over No. 29 Tamara Zidansek and will face No. 14 Simona Halep in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, American Madison Keys knocked off No. 8 Paula Badosa in the Round of 16 and will face No. 4 Barbora Krejčíková in the quarterfinals.

No. 1 ranked Ashleigh Barty advanced to the quarterfinals and is the tournament favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s installed at -110 to win, putting her just ahead of Halep. Keys has the best odds among the remaining Americans, installed at +1000. No. 21 Jessica Pegula follows at +2000 and will face Barty in the quarterfinals after beating No. 5 Maria Sakkari.

The Round of 16 has begun and we’ll be tracking results as the eight men reach the quarterfinals. All times are estimated based on when the prior matches finish.

Women’s Draw

Round of 16 results

#1 Ashleigh Barty won 6-4, 6-3 over Amanda Anisimova

#21 Jessica Pegula won 7-6, 6-3 over #5 Maria Sakkari

#4 Barbora Krejčíková won 6-2, 6-2 over #24 Victoria Azarenka

Madison Keys won 6-3, 6-1 over #8 Paula Badosa

#19 Elise Mertens vs. #27 Danielle Collins, 7 p.m. ET

#14 Simona Halep vs. Alize Cornet, 9 p.m. ET

#7 Iga Swiatek vs. Sorana Cirstea, 1:30 a.m. ET

#2 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Kaia Kanepi, 5:30 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal matchups

#1 Ashleigh Barty vs. #21 Jessica Pegula

#4 Barbora Krejcikova vs. Madison Keys

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD