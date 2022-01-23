Opening odds for 49ers vs. Rams in the NFC Championship of the 2022 NFL Playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams have done it. After seemingly falling prey to the sorcery that is Tom Brady, the Rams beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to advance to the 2022 NFC Championship Game. They will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 30th. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX.

The line has opened at DraftKings Sportsbook and the Rams are 3.5-point favorites. Total points is installed at 47.5 The Rams are listed as -180 favorites while the 49ers were +155 underdogs.

The 49ers upset the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night as Green Bay returned from a first-round bye and enjoyed the home crowd at Lambeau. Though the Packers finished the game with more first downs, total offensive yardage and fewer penalty yards allowed, the 49ers defense and special teams came up huge to snag them the victory. DL Jordan Willis blocked a punt in the third quarter which was returned for a touchdown to end the game, while Robbie Gould kicked a field 45-yarder on the final play of the game to seal the deal.

The Rams emerged with a convincing road victory over the Bucs to end their season and squash their chances at back-to-back Super Bowl wins. In this outing, the defense was the star in the first half, holding Brady and the Bucs to just three points heading into halftime. They nearly allowed Brady a comeback after allowing a Leonard Fournette score with a minute to go, but two clutch catches by Cooper Kupp put them in position to kick the winning field goal as the clock expired.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Rams in the first round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Rams -3.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Rams -180, 49ers +155

