Opening odds for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC Championship of the 2022 NFL Playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are officially set to face off in the 2022 AFC Championship game after an exciting Divisional round slate. The AFC Championship will take place on Sunday, January 30th with kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET. It will air on CBS.

The Bengals made it here with a big upset over the AFC’s No. 1 seed, the Titans, who returned to action Saturday following a first-round bye. Rookie kicker Evan McPherson came up clutch, successfully kicking a 52-yard field goal as the clock expired in the fourth quarter to bring them to their first conference championship since the 1988 season.

The Bills-Chiefs game ended in the most dramatic fashion, as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes traded multiple scores to total a stunning 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation. A field goal by Harrison Butker sent the game into overtime, where Mahomes executed a flawless drive ending with a Travis Kelce touchdown. Unfortunately, the NFL’s overtime rules in place robbed us of a potential Josh Allen comeback.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -290, Bengals +230

