Mitchell Robinson won’t return Sunday vs. Cavaliers with ankle injury

New York Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He went to the locker room to get the issue checked out and will not return to the contest.

Mitchell Robinson (sprained left ankle) will not return. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 23, 2022

Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson are next in line for minutes behind Robinson, who has been a rising player for the Knicks in the frontcourt. He’s averaging 8.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season, which has not met expectations given his previous production. Robinson’s per-36 numbers have improved in the rim protection department, which has been his biggest contribution to the Knicks.

New York is 11th at the moment in the East, but is within striking distance of a playoff spot and will surely be in the play-in mix the whole season. If Robinson is out for a while, that could significantly hinder the Knicks in their pursuit of a postseason berth.