Going over TD props market for Bills vs. Chiefs in Divisional Round matchup

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the AFC playoffs on Sunday evening. There are plenty of player props to choose from, but here we’re going to go over the touchdown market for both teams. This will include first TD, last TD and anytime TD player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the complete table below.

Bills vs. Chiefs TD player props

First TD scorer — Dawson Knox +1400

The Bills rarely allowed passing TDs during the regular season and both teams were more susceptible to the run. The Chiefs will likely try and force Josh Allen to beat them with his arm rather than is legs. Knox scored the first TD in the Wild Card game last week and we’re going to ride that momentum. If the Bills get in the red zone first, Knox will get a few looks you would think. At 14/1, those odds aren’t bad for what is generally a crapshoot.

Anytime TD scorer — Josh Allen +140

Just because the Chiefs will want to limit Allen on the ground doesn’t mean they’ll succeed. Allen scored a rushing TD in the regular season against K.C. Allen ran 6 times for 66 yards last week in the win over the Pats. The Chiefs allowed nearly one rushing TD per game this season and you’d think that rush will go to either Allen or Devin Singletary. Allen as plus-money feels a bit better.

