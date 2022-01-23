 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rams limiting NFC Championship Game ticket options to limit 49ers fans at SoFi Field

The Rams are trying to prevent 49ers fans from taking over the stadium in the NFC Championship Game.

By David Fucillo
San Francisco 49er fans cheer during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 9, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL Playoffs with a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line. The winner will advance to host the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.

Although the Rams and Bucs have not yet advanced, both teams have begun selling tickets for next week’s game. It’s not a case of being overconfident, but rather a matter of logistics and helping your ticket office avoid getting overwhelmed.

That being said, the Rams have made a decision that is generating criticism. The team is instituting a geographic purchasing restriction, preventing purchases from outside the greater LA region.

Opposing fans have done a good job filling SoFi Stadium, and 49ers fans have had little problem turning the stadium into a home field advantage. When they played in Week 18 with the NFC West on the line for the Rams and a playoff berth on the line for the 49ers, LA had to go with a silent count on offense because of how loud 49ers fans were.

Tickets are still available to anybody on the re-sale market, and that’s where we’ll see plenty of 49ers fans buying tickets there if this matchup ends up happening. This kind of policy likely won’t have much of an impact on the crowd, and only brings angst for the Rams. It’s a bad idea and will just bring more attention if the 49ers grab a home field advantage.

