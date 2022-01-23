 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ayoka Lee sets NCAA record with 61 points as Kansas State upsets No. 14 Oklahoma

The Wildcats star nearly outscored the Sooners on her own.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Ayoka Lee #50 of the Kansas State Wildcats scores a basket against NaLyssa Smith #1 of the Baylor Lady Bears during the first quarter on February 8, 2020 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas State Wildcats center Ayoka Lee set an NCAA record with 61 points in her team’s upset of the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners Sunday in Manhattan. The Wildcats improved to 15-4 with the victory and are 5-2 in Big 12 play. The previous record of 60 points was set by Long Beach State’s Cindy Brown against San Jose State in 1987.

Lee went 23-30 from the floor and 15-17 from the free-throw line in the win. She also had 12 rebounds and three blocks in Kansas State’s 94-65 blowout win. The center is averaging 23.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season and was coming off a 25-point, 15-rebound showing in a rivalry win over the Kansas Jayhawks prior to her historic game Sunday.

The Wildcats are now tied for second in the Big 12 behind the Iowa State Cyclones. Kansas State lost to Iowa State 73-70 in the first meeting, but gets a chance to beat the Cyclones on the road February 2.

