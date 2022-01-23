 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tom Brady called for first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his career, suffers bloody lip

Buccaneers QB cuts lip on Von Miller’s helmet

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to throw the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after taking a hit that gave him a bloody lip. Amazingly, this was Brady’s first unsportsmanlike penalty in his 18 year career. He had an argument, as Von Miller’s helmet did end up cutting Brady’s lip, but there’s no doubt it was still a glancing blow and not targeted at Brady’s head.

Brady has been harassed by the Rams fierce defensive line so far, forcing him to complete fewer than 50 percent of his passes. With two minutes until halftime, Brady has completed just 10-of-21 passes for 112 yards and no touchdowns. He gets one more shot to cut the Buccaneers deficit before going into half.

