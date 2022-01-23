Tom Brady called for first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his career, suffers bloody lip

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was called for unsportsmanlike conduct after taking a hit that gave him a bloody lip. Amazingly, this was Brady’s first unsportsmanlike penalty in his 18 year career. He had an argument, as Von Miller’s helmet did end up cutting Brady’s lip, but there’s no doubt it was still a glancing blow and not targeted at Brady’s head.

Brady was called for the first unsportsmanlike penalty of his career pic.twitter.com/I4twJf2rjo — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 23, 2022

Brady has been harassed by the Rams fierce defensive line so far, forcing him to complete fewer than 50 percent of his passes. With two minutes until halftime, Brady has completed just 10-of-21 passes for 112 yards and no touchdowns. He gets one more shot to cut the Buccaneers deficit before going into half.