Rams hold on to defeat Buccaneers on last second field goal to move on to NFC Championship

There were plenty of bumps in the road, but the Los Angeles Rams were able to hold on in their Divisional round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. They hit Tom Brady in the mouth early and literally, but Brady and company scratched and clawed their way back, only to lose 30-27 on a Matt Gay last second field goal.

The Rams took a decisive 27-3 lead in the third quarter, but an out of character Cooper Kupp fumble set up the Buccaneers for their first touchdown and a chain of events that would end up with the score tied 27-27 with 42 clicks left on the clock. And that’s when the Rams finally pulled themselves together.

Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for a 20 yard gain and then, with 27 seconds left, Kupp and Stafford connected again for a 40 yard bomb that set Gay up for a 30-yard game winner.