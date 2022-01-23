Early over/under pick for 49ers-Rams in 2022 NFC Championship

There’s one more game to go to determine who will represent the NFC in Super Bowl 56. The 49ers and Rams will face off in the NFC Championship, with kickoff set for 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 30th. These NFC West rivals will meet for the third time this season, with this game carrying the most significance.

The 49ers continue to be road warriors, with wins over the Cowboys and Packers in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The Rams dominated the Cardinals at home before making a late drive to set up a game-winning field goal against the defending champions Buccaneers.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick on the over/under for 49ers-Rams in the NFC Championship in 2022 NFL playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Rams -3.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Rams -180, 49ers +155

Early O/U pick: Over 47.5

The first meeting went under this total, with the 49ers winning 31-10. The second meeting went over this total and that’s likely more reflective of how both teams are playing right now. That game did go to overtime, with the 49ers winning 27-24. The Rams have been scoring plenty of points this postseason, and San Francisco’s offense should be better in more favorable playing conditions. Look for there to be plenty of points in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.