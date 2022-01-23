Why didn’t Bucs keep ball after Eric Weddle personal foul?

The Los Angeles Rams got a huge turnover on downs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the 12:22 mark of the fourth quarter in the 2022 NFC Divisional Round and barely survived a big penalty.

The Bucs were trailing 27-13 and went for it on fourth down. Tom Brady looked for Mike Evans deep but the pass fell incomplete. Rams safety Eric Weddle hit Evans with a helmet-to-helmet hit and was flagged for unnecessary roughness. However, because the hit happened after the ball hit the ground, it was considered after the play. The Rams took over with a 1st and 10, backed up 15 yards.

You can watch the play here and see how close it was from the ball hitting the ground to Weddle drilling Evans with the illegal hit.