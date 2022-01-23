Early over/under pick for Bengals-Chiefs in 2022 AFC Championship

The 2022 AFC Championship Game matchup is set. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati next Sunday, January 30. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

It was a wild Divisional Round weekend for both teams. The Bengals beat the Titans on a field goal as time expired in regulation. The Chiefs beat the Bills on a touchdown pass in overtime after three lead changes in the final two minutes of regulation.

More notably, this is a rematch of a wild Week 17 matchup in Cincinnati. The Bengals trailed by two touchdowns in the second quarter, but stormed back to take their first lead early in the fourth quarter. Cincinnati went on to win on an Evan McPherson field goal as time expired.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick on the over/under for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the AFC Championship in 2022 NFL playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Chiefs -6.5 (moved to -7)

Opening point total: 51.5 (moved to 53.5)

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -310, Bengals +245

Early O/U pick: Under 53.5

This line has already moved two points in less than 30 minutes since it opened. The public is going to bang the over much of the week. Frankly, I’d say let this number move a little more, but at 53.5, there’s some value on the under. We could see a shootout recap, but I actually think this ends up a little tighter. But let’s see how the total moves.

