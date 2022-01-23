Early pick against the spread for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship

We’re rapidly approaching our trip to Super Bowl 56 with two exciting conference championships to pave the way in the week to come. The Bengals and Chiefs will face off in the AFC Championship this year, with kickoff set for 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 30th.

The Chiefs made it to the Championship game for the third straight season by beating the Buffalo Bills in a truly amazing over time game that Kansas City pulled out 42-36. The Bengals didn’t look quite as good, but Joe Burrow and company beat the Titans with a last-second field goal despite Burrow getting sacked a playoff record nine times.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick against the spread for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the 2022 AFC title game in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Opening point spread: Chiefs -7

Opening point total: 53.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -305, Bengals +240

Early pick ATS: Chiefs -7

It’s going to be hard to overlook the nine sacks that Burrow took in the Divisional round and the four he took against the Chiefs late in the season. But, the Bengals did win both of thos matchups.

The Chiefs had no trouble scoring on the Bills strong defense, but they also couldn’t stop Josh Allen from scoring either. The loss of Tyrann Mathieu early in the game did hurt and if he can come back next week, it would be a big help against Burrow.

The Chiefs are rolling offensively and I don’t think the Bengals can stop them. The question is, can Burrow and his great receivers go toe-to-toe with them like the Allen and the Bills did? I’m leaning toward Mahomes and company putting the Bengals away with a big lead and holding on for over a touchdown win.

