Early pick against the spread for 49ers vs. Rams in the 2022 NFC Championship

We’re rapidly approaching our trip to Super Bowl 56 with two exciting conference championships to pave the way in the week to come. The 49ers and Rams will face off in the NFC Championship this year, with kickoff set for 6:40 on Sunday, January 30th.

The 49ers upset the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers in the first two playoff games to reach the NFC championship, while the Rams took care of the Arizona Cardinals at home before holding on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round.

We break down our rapid-reaction pick against the spread for 49ers vs. Rams in the 2022 NFC title game in the 2022 NFL playoffs. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Rams opening odds

Opening point spread: Rams -3.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Rams -180, 49ers +155

Early pick ATS: Rams -3.5

It’s hard to beat a team three times in a single season. It’s even harder to do so after the final game of the regular season, where the Rams remember what happened after going up 17-0. The 49ers are going to be able to move the ball better, but the motivation of a home Super Bowl will be too much to overcome for Kyle Shanahan and company. Back Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and the Rams at home.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.