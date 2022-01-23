 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Antonio Brown jokes about Bucs elimination with photo from his shirtless incident against the Jets

The former Bucs WR would still seem to have issues with the Bucs.

By David Fucillo
Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the New York Jets during the game at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

It has not been entirely clear where some of the relationships stand between Antonio Brown and his former teammates and coaches with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday evening he might have offered a little clarity.

On Sunday following the Bucs loss to the Rams, Brown tweeted out a provocative photo of himself from when he stormed off the field after taking off his uniform during the Bucs’ Week 17 matchup against the Jets. He photoshopped in a sign that says “Bucs eliminated.”

It’s safe to say he’s not entirely displeased the Bucs lost to the Rams in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

UPDATE: Master Tesfatsion tweeted out the photo initially, and then Brown’s tweet was a screenshot of Tesfatsion’s tweet.

