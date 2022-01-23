Antonio Brown jokes about Bucs elimination with photo from his shirtless incident against the Jets

It has not been entirely clear where some of the relationships stand between Antonio Brown and his former teammates and coaches with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday evening he might have offered a little clarity.

On Sunday following the Bucs loss to the Rams, Brown tweeted out a provocative photo of himself from when he stormed off the field after taking off his uniform during the Bucs’ Week 17 matchup against the Jets. He photoshopped in a sign that says “Bucs eliminated.”

It’s safe to say he’s not entirely displeased the Bucs lost to the Rams in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

UPDATE: Master Tesfatsion tweeted out the photo initially, and then Brown’s tweet was a screenshot of Tesfatsion’s tweet.