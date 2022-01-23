 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jerick McKinnon out-touching Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Divisional round

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a completed pass to Jerick McKinnon #1 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Both Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerrick (Jet) McKinnon are both playing well, but overall the veteran McKinnon has out-touched Edwards-Helaire. McKinnon has 11 touches for 57 yards while Edwards-Helaire has five touches for 58 yards.

It’s been a long road to playoff prominence for McKinnon, who has seen a promising career torn down by injuries. The fact that he has popped up as the Chiefs No. running back option so far in the playoffs is just short of miraculous.

Edwards-Helaire has been out due to a shoulder injury, so Darrel Williams took over for him. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Williams hurt his toe and was limited in the Wild Card round. Thankfully for the Chiefs, McKinnon was able to take the lead and rushed 12 times for 61 yards, catching all six of his targets for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Edwards-Heliare is back and looking good, but so is McKinnon, so I would expect that they continue to share work.

