Patrick Mahomes rescues Chiefs in overtime win over Bills in divisional round

In a back-and-forth contest involving arguably the AFC’s best teams and quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in overtime to advance to the AFC title game. The Chiefs were 1.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook at kickoff, and they covered the spread in the win.

Allen found Gabriel Davis for the pair’s third touchdown to give the Bills a 27-26 lead over the Chiefs. Allen then maneuvered to buy time and find Stefon Diggs on the ensuing two-point conversion, making it a 29-26 game.

Mahomes responded, largely on one play involving speedster Tyreek Hill. Hill had been quiet for the wild-card game against the Steelers, but broke a big play in the open field to give the Chiefs a 33-29 lead to set up the final drive for Buffalo. The officials may have missed a potential taunting call on Hill at the end of the run.

Allen once again found Davis on a big play to move the Bills into Kansas City territory. He continued to go to him and the Chiefs had very little answers. That eventually led to the final touchdown of regulation, Davis’ fourth of the game. However, the Chiefs were able to drive down and kick a game-tying field goal to send the contest to overtime.

In overtime, Mahomes found Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown to give the Chiefs a home AFC championship game. Kansas City became the only home team to win in the divisional round.