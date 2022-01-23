 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tyreek Hill burns Bills for 64-yard TD on catch-and-run in Divisional Round

What a play in an amazing game.

By David Fucillo
Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches the ball for a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

The Divisional Round is coming to a close and it’s going to be wild down to the wire. The Kansas City Chiefs just struck against the Buffalo Bills as Tyreek Hill caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes and blazed past the Bills defense to scamper 64 yards to pay dirt. The Chiefs trailed by three at the time, taking over with 1:54 to go after a Bills touchdown. The score gave the Chiefs a 33-29 lead.

Kansas City scored the touchdown with 1:13 to go and Buffalo is back on the field with a chance to win it late.

More From DraftKings Nation