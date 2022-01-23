Tyreek Hill burns Bills for 64-yard TD on catch-and-run in Divisional Round

The Divisional Round is coming to a close and it’s going to be wild down to the wire. The Kansas City Chiefs just struck against the Buffalo Bills as Tyreek Hill caught a short pass from Patrick Mahomes and blazed past the Bills defense to scamper 64 yards to pay dirt. The Chiefs trailed by three at the time, taking over with 1:54 to go after a Bills touchdown. The score gave the Chiefs a 33-29 lead.

Kansas City scored the touchdown with 1:13 to go and Buffalo is back on the field with a chance to win it late.