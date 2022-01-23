Anthony Edwards helped to locker room after win over Nets on Sunday

Minnesota Timberwolves G/F Anthony Edwards had to be helped to the locker room by teammates after a 136-125 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. Edwards scored 25 points in 31 minutes in the victory. He was unable to put weight on his leg and we’ll see if the team gives us an update before the end of the night.

Chances are we’ll have to wait until the AM to get an update on Edwards status. The Timberwolves face the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Edwards did say after the game that he’s OK. We’ll see if his name pops up on the injury report for Tuesday.

The Wolves are 23-23 and have won three of the past four games. We don’t know if this is anything serious as of now. Chances are the T-Wolves will list Edwards as questionable or rule him out for Tuesday vs. the Blazers. If that’s the case and Edwards sits, that should mean more usage for D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. Jaylen Nowell would also be in line for more minutes off the bench and could actually end up starting in place of Edwards. Jaden McDaniels and Malik Beasley are also candidates to step up if Edwards misses any time.