Tyrann Mathieu in concussion protocol ahead of Championship Round game vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Matheiu was inadvertently hit in the head by a teammate early on in the Divisional round game against the Bills on Sunday. He was unable to return to the game and is in concussion protocol. He reportedly “feels good” according to Matt McMullen.

Matheiu’s absence might not have slowed Josh Allen down in the Divisional round, but it could have. Getting him back to face the passing attack of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd would be a huge help.

We really don’t know what his chances are to be cleared of his concussion, but plenty of players have been able to go the following week of suffering a concussion. If he can get out on the practice field early on in the week in any capacity, his chances get better.

Fantasy football implications

Mathieu’s not going to shut down Burrow and company, but he would help.