Trent Williams dealing with ankle injury for Championship round

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told media on Monday that the status of left tackle Trent Williams is “uncertain” heading into preparation for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown at the Los Angeles Rams. Williams sustained an ankle injury during Saturday’s road upset of the Green Bay Packers and was seen on crutches after the game. Shanahan said that the X-Rays for his ankle came back negative and he’ll be heavily monitored during practice this week.

This could potentially be a major issue for the Niners to be without their All-Pro left tackle when facing the unrelenting pass rush of the Rams defense. Williams has played in 15 games this season and logged in at least 90% of offensive snaps in 14 of them.

Fantasy football implications

Not having Williams on the field at 100% would drastically affect how the 49ers approach this contest. With a banged up offensive line, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an extremely difficult time trying to contain Aaron Donald and Von Miller this past Sunday and the loss of Williams would affect the fantasy viability of Elijah Mitchell and even Deebo Samuel.