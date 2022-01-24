Deebo Samuel should practice Wednesday for Championship round

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media on Monday that wide receiver Deebo Samuel will practice this week. Samuel took a helmet to his leg/knee during Saturday’s upset victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, sustaining it while grabbing a critical fourth down in the action.

Samuel has been an incredible Swiss Army knife for the Niners late in the season late in the season, catching passes, taking handoffs, and even making throws in key situations. The third-year wideout from South Carolina earned All-Pro status this season, catching 77 of 121 targets for 1,405 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns and also ran for 365 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Fantasy football implications

DraftKings daily fantasy users should obviously keep tabs on his status throughout the week but from the sounds of it, he should be good to go. As long as he’s on the field, you should strongly consider him for your lineup.