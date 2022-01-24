18 Texas Tech vs. #7 Kansas: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

First place in the Big 12 is on the line Monday night as the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks live from Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

Texas Tech (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) won the first matchup between these teams 75-67 in Lubbock on January 8th, then went on to win at Baylor just three days later. The fourth-best team in the country by adjusted defense, the return of Terrence Shannon from injury was a factor in their 78-65 win over West Virginia on Saturday.

Kansas (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) only has one loss since November 26th, and that’s to the Red Raiders. Ochai Agbaji (20.4 points, 4.9 rebounds) is a candidate for Big 12 Player of The Year, and senior David McCormack (8.8 points, 6.8 rebounds) is one of the best offensive rebounders in the country when he’s on the floor. KU brings the third-most adjusted efficiency offense in the country, and is as exciting as any team in America in transition.

How to watch Texas Tech vs. Kansas

When: Monday, January 24th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -6.5

Total: 140

The Pick

Over 140

The first battle hit 142 points, and that was with TTU as the home team where they should lock in a bit better. Kansas is as efficient a team as their is in America, and their electric crowd can help them turn defense into offense as well. We’ll go over here, but this should be a good one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.