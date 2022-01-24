Arizona State vs. #16 USC: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

Two teams moving in opposite directions in the Pac-12 meet up on Monday night as the Arizona State Sun Devils take on the No. 16 USC Trojans at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

It’s been a nightmare season for Arizona State (6-10, 2-4 Pac-12), as Remy Martin decided to transfer to Kansas and Marcus Bagley went down three games into the season with a knee injury. The Sun Devils just can’t score, and are 329th in Division I in eFG%. They lack size in the post, and that’s bad when you’re playing the Trojans.

ASU head coach Bobby Hurley won’t be in attendance as well, as he was suspended for the USC game and fined $20,000 for his conduct towards the officials in Saturday night’s 79-76 loss to Stanford.

USC (16-2, 6-2 Pac-12) are ranked in the Top 40 nationally in both offensive and defensive adjusted efficiency, and have 6’10 junior Isaiah Mobley (14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds) who should have a field day with the thin front court of ASU. Fellow forward Chevez Goodwin should be ready for a big game too.

How to watch Arizona State vs. USC

When: Monday, January 24th, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -13

Total: 134

The Pick

USC -13

This is just a horrible matchup for the struggling Sun Devils, who will need to contain Isaiah Mobley on both ends of the floor. There’s just too much depth and front court ability with the Trojans, who should run away with this one.

