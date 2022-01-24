NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, January 24

Tonight’s NBA schedule is light with just four games kicking us off for the week. However, there’s still some value options for your to score big on in DraftKings Daily Fantasy this evening.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans, $4,700

Herbert Jones has been a solid contributor for the Pelicans as of late, averaging 13.5 points and 3.8 rebounds a game over his last four outings. That has earned him 26.7 fantasy points per game in DFS over that stretch and he’s someone to consider in your lineup for tonight as New Orleans hosts an Indiana team that is finishing up a week-long road trip.

Rudy Gay, Utah Jazz, $4,200

Rudy Gay offered up 16 points and five rebounds in last night’s loss at the Warriors, earning 26.3 fantasy points in the process. Part of that can be attributed to the absence of Donovan Mitchell due to the concussion. He’s out for tonight’s battle against Phoenix, and so Gay will once again be called upon to deliver for Utah.

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns, $3,900

Cameron Johnson has contributed moderately for the Suns as of late but may have an opportunity to step it up for the Jazz tonight. Jae Crowder has been declared out while Deandre Ayton is doubtful, and that presents a chance for Johnson to get increased minutes for Phoenix.