Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, January 24

We have a small four-game slate in the Association on Monday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of today’s action.

Herbert Jones over 12.5 points (-115)

The last time the Indiana Pacers saw New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Herbert Jones, he only scored two points in 17 minutes back in November. Since then, the young forward has become a factor in the scoring department for the Pelicans.

This season, he’s averaging 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game. Jones is also shooting 50.2% from the field and 40% from three-point range. The 23-year-old should be able to have success against the Pacers’ frontcourt without All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis. Jones has gone over 12.5 points in seven out of his last 10 games and six out of his last 10 home games.

Jarrett Allen over 13.5 points (-110)

The 23-year-old Allen is having an All-Star season for the Cleveland Cavaliers and is one of the main reasons why they are competing for a top-five seed in the East. He is averaging a double-double consisting of 16.3 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

When Cleveland played the New York Knicks earlier this season at Madison Square Garden, he had 18 points and 17 rebounds in 34 minutes played. With Mitchell Robinson dealing with an ankle injury, Allen should be able to do whatever he wants in the paint. He has gone over 13.5 points in five out of his last 10 games and seven out of his last 10 home games.

Mikal Bridges over 1.5 threes made (+100)

In what will likely be the best game on Monday night, we have the Utah Jazz taking on the Phoenix Suns. Since we don’t have player props for the Jazz, we are going to look at some props for the Suns.

Mikal Bridges isn’t one of the top scoring options for the Suns, but could be an x-factor in tonight’s game against Utah. The 25-year-old wing player is averaging 12.2 points per game and shooting 50% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range.

Bridges has made more than 1.5 threes in five out of his last 10 games and also five out of his last 10 home games. Utah has one of the better three-point defenses, allowing teams to shoot 34% from beyond the arc. However, in their last three games, that number has risen to 40.3%. This is a prime spot for the Suns to take advantage with shooters such as Devin Booker, Cameron Johnson, and Bridges.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.