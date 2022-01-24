Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Pelicans on Monday

The Indiana Pacers will look to wrap-up their five-game road trip with a win against Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Pacers defeated the Pelicans 111-94 on Nov. 20. Domantas Sabonis led the way with a double-double consisting of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Ingram has been ruled out for tonight due to an ankle injury. Devonte’ Graham is questionable to play as well for NOLA.

The Pelicans are three-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 215.5.

Pacers vs. Pelicans, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans -3

The Pacers will hope to have Caris LeVert back in the starting lineup tonight after they lost 113-103 to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. LeVert has missed the last two games with a calf injury and is a game-time decision.

Indiana will also not have Sabonis, who will be out for a few games with an ankle injury. We should expect to see the Pelicans take advantage of the Pacers’ inside the low post. The Pacers are 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games, but 2-9 straight up in their last 11 road games. However, the Pacers are 11-5 ATS when they are listed as road underdogs this season. Surprisingly, they are also 16-8 ATS as an underdog this season.

The Pelicans return back home after defeating the New York Knicks 102-91 on Thursday night, snapping their two-game losing streak. New Orleans currently owns a three-game winning streak at home. The Pelicans are averaging 114 points per game in their last three games and are defeating opponents by 10.6 points per game.

New Orleans is 5-2 ATS in their last seven games and 7-2 ATS in their last nine games. The Pelicans are also 4-1 ATS when they are home favorites and 13-8 ATS at home this season. If LeVert plays, then the Pacers have a shot to cover. However, I’m going to take the Pelicans and the points.

Over/Under: Under 215.5

When these two teams last played in Indiana, the total points scored were 205. In their last 10 games, the Pelicans are averaging 106.9 points per game and the Pacers are averaging 110 points per game. The total has gone under in six of the Pelicans’ last seven games and when I factor in no Sabonis and potentially LeVert, the under seems like the best play.

