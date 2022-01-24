Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Thunder on Monday

The injury-plagued Chicago Bulls have dropped seven of the last 10 games and will look to regain some momentum tonight when hitting the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Chicago (28-17) didn’t have much juice last night as they were bested by the Orlando Magic in a 114-95 blowout loss. Having no Lonzo Ball or Alex Caruso impacted their ability to move the ball around as they finished the game with just 10 assists total on offense. DeMar DeRozan took matters into his own hands and dropped 41 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Oklahoma City (14-32) is currently on a five-game losing streak and lost a low-scoring, 94-87 battle to the Cavs on Saturday. The Thunder forced 22 turnovers but shot under 40% from the field in the setback. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 29 points, nine rebounds, and six assists for the evening.

Chicago enters the game as a two-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 216.5.

Bulls vs. Thunder, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +2

Oklahoma City is 13-6-1 against the spread as a home underdog this season and are catching a Chicago team that is not only banged up, but is playing its third game in four days on the road. This is a prime spot for the Thunder to end their losing streak so take the points with them.

Over/Under: Under 216.5

Oklahoma City unders are almost a principle at this point, especially considering that they’ll struggle in certain games to even get to 100 points. Hammer the under.

