Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Suns on Monday

We go over some of the best betting options for Monday’s matchup between the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.

By Nick Simon
The main event of tonight’s light NBA schedule will be a battle of two top teams in the West Conference as the Utah Jazz will head down to Footprint Center to meet the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix (36-9) is on an NBA-best six-game winning streak and is coming off a 113-103 victory over the Pacers on Saturday. Even without Deandre Ayton, the Suns were more effective inside and outscored their opponents in the pain 66-44. Chris Paul, JaVale McGee, and Bismack Biyombo each had a double-double in the win, Mikal Bridges led the scoring with 23 points.

Utah (30-17) came out on the losing end of a 94-92 seesaw battle against the Warriors last night. The Jazz mostly kept pace with the Warriors throughout the game but shot just 38.3% from the field throughout the evening. Bojan Bogdanovic led with 21 points and eight rebounds. Donovan Mitchell missed his third straight game with a concussion and has been ruled out tonight’s battle.

Phoenix enters the game as a nine-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 221.

Jazz vs. Suns, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -9

Phoenix is rolling and four of its victories during this current winning streak have come by double digits. Utah is playing the second game of a back-to-back and will be without Mitchell once again. Lay it with the Suns.

Over/Under: Under 221

Utah got bogged down in a low scoring affair last night and may not have the juice to keep pace with Phoenix while playing the second game of a back-to-back. Take the under in this one.

