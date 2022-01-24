Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Suns on Monday

The main event of tonight’s light NBA schedule will be a battle of two top teams in the West Conference as the Utah Jazz will head down to Footprint Center to meet the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix (36-9) is on an NBA-best six-game winning streak and is coming off a 113-103 victory over the Pacers on Saturday. Even without Deandre Ayton, the Suns were more effective inside and outscored their opponents in the pain 66-44. Chris Paul, JaVale McGee, and Bismack Biyombo each had a double-double in the win, Mikal Bridges led the scoring with 23 points.

Utah (30-17) came out on the losing end of a 94-92 seesaw battle against the Warriors last night. The Jazz mostly kept pace with the Warriors throughout the game but shot just 38.3% from the field throughout the evening. Bojan Bogdanovic led with 21 points and eight rebounds. Donovan Mitchell missed his third straight game with a concussion and has been ruled out tonight’s battle.

Phoenix enters the game as a nine-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 221.

Jazz vs. Suns, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -9

Phoenix is rolling and four of its victories during this current winning streak have come by double digits. Utah is playing the second game of a back-to-back and will be without Mitchell once again. Lay it with the Suns.

Over/Under: Under 221

Utah got bogged down in a low scoring affair last night and may not have the juice to keep pace with Phoenix while playing the second game of a back-to-back. Take the under in this one.

