How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on January 24th episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. We’ve finally reached Royal Rumble week and Raw will put the finishing touches on the build towards Saturday’s pay-per-view in St. Louis.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, January 24th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are set to clash for the title in five days and the company has done a good job at building towards the showdown. They’ve emphasized the fact that this is a first time encounter between the two giants and it has a big time fight feel. Adding to that, we’ll get a weigh-in between the two for tonight’s show.

For tonight’s Raw in Toledo, the Miz will throw a big birthday bash for his wife Maryse just five days before they team up to face Edge and Beth Phoenix at the Rumble. The last time they held some kind of ceremony like this was before Day 1, where Edge delivered a bloodbath to the “It” couple. We’ll see how this goes for Miz and Maryse and if it’s some kind of trap.

Also on the show, we’ll be sure to finalize who will be in the Royal Rumble matches themselves. As of now, 21 entrants have been announced for the women’s match while 15 have been announced for the men’s match. Of course, they’ll always leave room for surprise entrants so we’ll see what goes down on tonight’s show.