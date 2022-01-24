 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Australian Open live stream: How to watch women’s quarterfinals overnight Monday, Tuesday

The US Open heads into the quarterfinals on Tuesday. We break down who is playing in the women’s tournament and how to watch on ESPN.

By David Fucillo

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves in his fourth round singles match against Adrian Mannarino of France during day seven of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 23, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images

The 2022 Australian Open has reached the round of eight. The quarterfinals take place on Monday and Tuesday for the women’s tournament and will air across ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN3.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty is the favorite to win the trophy at -120. Iga Swiatek is the second choice at +400, with Barbora Krejcikova at +800 and Madison Keys at +1000.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. All remaining matches will take place at Rod Laver Arena.

Women’s quarterfinals schedule and odds

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty vs. No. 21 Jessica Pegula

When: Tuesday, January 25th, 3:00 a.m. ET
Odds: Barty -650, Pegula +475

No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova vs. Madison Keys

When: Monday, January 24th, 8:30 p.m. ET
Odds: Krejcikova -120, Keys +100

No. 27 Danielle Collins vs. Alize Cornet

When: Monday, January 24th, TBD
Odds: Collins -320, Cornet +240

No. 7 Iga Swiatek vs. Winner of Kaia Kanepi/Aryna Sabalenka

When: TBA, TBA
Odds: TBA

