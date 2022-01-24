Australian Open live stream: How to watch women’s quarterfinals overnight Monday, Tuesday

The 2022 Australian Open has reached the round of eight. The quarterfinals take place on Monday and Tuesday for the women’s tournament and will air across ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN3.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty is the favorite to win the trophy at -120. Iga Swiatek is the second choice at +400, with Barbora Krejcikova at +800 and Madison Keys at +1000.
If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.
Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. All remaining matches will take place at Rod Laver Arena.
Women’s quarterfinals schedule and odds
No. 1 Ashleigh Barty vs. No. 21 Jessica Pegula
When: Tuesday, January 25th, 3:00 a.m. ET
Odds: Barty -650, Pegula +475
No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova vs. Madison Keys
When: Monday, January 24th, 8:30 p.m. ET
Odds: Krejcikova -120, Keys +100
No. 27 Danielle Collins vs. Alize Cornet
When: Monday, January 24th, TBD
Odds: Collins -320, Cornet +240
No. 7 Iga Swiatek vs. Winner of Kaia Kanepi/Aryna Sabalenka
When: TBA, TBA
Odds: TBA