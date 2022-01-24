Australian Open live stream: How to watch men’s quarterfinals overnight Monday, Tuesday

The 2022 Australian Open has reached the round of eight. The quarterfinals take place on Tuesday and Wednesday for the men’s tournament, and will air across ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN3.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Daniil Medvedev is the favorite to win the tournament at -110, followed by Rafael Nadal at +250. No one else is better than +1000, but the bracket is still wide open and an upset could certainly be in the offing.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. All remaining matches will take place at Rod Laver Arena.

Men’s quarterfinals schedule and odds

No. 17 Gael Monfils vs. No. 7 Matteo Berrettini

When: Tuesday, January 25th, 4:15 a.m.

Odds: Berrettini -170, Monfils +140

No. 14 Denis Shapovalov vs. No. 6 Rafael Nadal

When: Tuesday, January 24th, 10:00 p.m.

Odds: Nadal -280, Shapovalov +225

No. 11 Jannick Sinner vs. Winner of Taylor Fritz v Stefanos Tsitsipas

When: TBA

Odds: TBA

No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. No. 2 Daniil Medvedev

When: Tuesday, January 25th, TBA

Odds: Medvedev -750, Auger-Aliassime +450