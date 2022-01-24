 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Australian Open live stream: How to watch men’s quarterfinals overnight Monday, Tuesday

The US Open heads into the quarterfinals on Tuesday. We break down who is playing in the men’s tournament and how to watch on ESPN.

By David Fucillo

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Danielle Collins of the United States celebrates a point in her fourth round singles match against Elise Mertens of Belgium during day eight of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 2022 Australian Open has reached the round of eight. The quarterfinals take place on Tuesday and Wednesday for the men’s tournament, and will air across ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN3.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook Daniil Medvedev is the favorite to win the tournament at -110, followed by Rafael Nadal at +250. No one else is better than +1000, but the bracket is still wide open and an upset could certainly be in the offing.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the ESPN coverage, you can stream it all across WatchESPN or the ESPN app. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds. All remaining matches will take place at Rod Laver Arena.

Men’s quarterfinals schedule and odds

No. 17 Gael Monfils vs. No. 7 Matteo Berrettini

When: Tuesday, January 25th, 4:15 a.m.
Odds: Berrettini -170, Monfils +140

No. 14 Denis Shapovalov vs. No. 6 Rafael Nadal

When: Tuesday, January 24th, 10:00 p.m.
Odds: Nadal -280, Shapovalov +225

No. 11 Jannick Sinner vs. Winner of Taylor Fritz v Stefanos Tsitsipas

When: TBA
Odds: TBA

No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. No. 2 Daniil Medvedev

When: Tuesday, January 25th, TBA
Odds: Medvedev -750, Auger-Aliassime +450

More From DraftKings Nation