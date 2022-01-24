A look at Super Bowl 56 odds heading into the AFC, NFC Championship Games

With just four teams remaining in the chase for the Lombardi Trophy, two teams have separated themselves as the noticeable favorites to win, while the other two squads will have to scratch and claw to make it to the top of the mountain.

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently the moneyline favorite to win it all. They played the game of the year in the Divisional Round in an overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. They’ve been on fire as the season came to an end and won 11 of their last 12 games. Patrick Mahomes has returned to form and weapons like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce have been great down the stretch too.

The Cincinnati Bengals (+800) and 49ers (+450) are darkhorse candidates to hoist the Lombardi when all is said and done. Cincy has nearly slipped up twice, playing close games in both rounds of the playoffs so far. Their matchup with the Chiefs this weekend is by far the toughest test for them, but don’t count them out just yet. QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja’Maar Chase hooked up 11 times for 266 yards and three scores when the two teams met in Week 17. That performance helped hand Mahomes and company their only loss over the last 12 games.

The 49ers have been road warriors, going into hostile environments and coming out with wins each of the first two rounds of the NFL Playoffs. Their win over Green Bay in the Divisional Round was near-perfection on the defensive side of the ball, limiting an MVP caliber QB to just 10 points. The team won the game without scoring a single offensive touchdown either. San Francisco is also 2-0 against the Rams this season, so despite being an underdog this week it won’t shock the world if they come out with a third straight win.

Here’s a look at every playoff team’s odds to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook as we enter Conference finals in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Super Bowl 56 odds as of January 24

Kansas City Chiefs: +120

Los Angeles Rams: +200

San Francisco 49ers: +450

Cincinnati Bengals: +800

