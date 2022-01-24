NBA MVP odds: Stephen Curry heating up again as All-Star break approaches

Things were quiet for the Golden State Warriors during a recent four-game stretch, at least by their standards. The Warriors went 2-2 in the last four contests entering Sunday’s game, which is unusual for a team that sits near the top of the West at 33-13. However, this recent stretch has been somewhat of a boon for Stephen Curry, Golden State’s star point guard and the current MVP favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stephen Curry MVP Odds: +180

In the last three contests he played entering Sunday’s game, Curry averaged 26.3 points and 9.3 assists per game while posting 40.7/37.8/89.5 shooting splits. In the previous 11 games before that stretch, Curry was averaging 24.5 points and 5.7 assists while posting 39.7/34.1/88.3 splits. The Warriors point guard is starting to get his rhythm back, and that’s good news for Golden State ahead of the All-Star break as it tries to keep pace with Phoenix at the top of the West.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.