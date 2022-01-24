 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NBA MVP odds: Stephen Curry heating up again as All-Star break approaches

The Warriors PG is getting back on track of late.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball during the game against the Utah Jazz on January 23, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Things were quiet for the Golden State Warriors during a recent four-game stretch, at least by their standards. The Warriors went 2-2 in the last four contests entering Sunday’s game, which is unusual for a team that sits near the top of the West at 33-13. However, this recent stretch has been somewhat of a boon for Stephen Curry, Golden State’s star point guard and the current MVP favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stephen Curry MVP Odds: +180

In the last three contests he played entering Sunday’s game, Curry averaged 26.3 points and 9.3 assists per game while posting 40.7/37.8/89.5 shooting splits. In the previous 11 games before that stretch, Curry was averaging 24.5 points and 5.7 assists while posting 39.7/34.1/88.3 splits. The Warriors point guard is starting to get his rhythm back, and that’s good news for Golden State ahead of the All-Star break as it tries to keep pace with Phoenix at the top of the West.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation