NBA MVP odds: Giannis Antetokounmpo rises as Bucks make push at top of East

The Milwaukee Bucks are seeing teams around them at the top of the East get hit with big injuries, which puts the reigning champions in a great spot heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Saturday’s game with a knee injury, but appears to be in good health otherwise and will be available for the Bucks barring aggravation of the issue. Here’s a look at The Greek Freak’s MVP candidacy heading towards the All-Star break.

Giannis Antetokounmpo MVP Odds: +250

After sitting back for much of the season, Antetokounmpo is now up to second on DraftKings Sportsbook in MVP odds. Kevin Durant is hurt and the Bulls have a slew of backcourt injuries. That means the Bucks have a great shot in the coming weeks to jump to the top of the conference, and that standing will help any player in MVP consideration.

