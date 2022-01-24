NBA MVP odds: DeMar DeRozan hoping to keep Bulls afloat amid injuries

It’s been a banner season already for the Chicago Bulls. The team’s offseason moves were met with some skepticism, but no move was more criticized than the sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan. With more than half of the season done, it’s clear DeRozan was a brilliant addition to Chicago’s roster. And now, he’s the one keeping this team afloat at a crucial time.

DeMar DeRozan MVP Odds: +3000

DeRozan entered Sunday’s game averaging 26.0 points per game, which is his best mark since the 2016-17 season. He’s moving the ball well as a distributor in addition to his scoring, which is key for the Bulls. DeRozan droped 41 in Sunday’s loss to the Magic, but he’ll be asked to do that with Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso sidelined. The odds aren’t as high as some other stars, but DeRozan hasn’t dropped off from his preseason standing on DraftKings Sportsbook.

