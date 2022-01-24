NBA MVP odds: Joel Embiid has the 76ers looking like contenders amid Ben Simmons rumors

The Philadelphia 76ers were going to be under the microscope with Ben Simmons demanding a trade in the offseason, and for a while things were truly tense in the building. The organization saw its roster decimated by COVID-19 and the Simmons noise continued to hover over the team. However, Joel Embiid has found a way to cut through that distraction by playing the best basketball of his career. Last season’s MVP finalist has raised his game once again and is now in consideration for the award with the 76ers looking like contenders.

Joel Embiid MVP Odds: +600

Entering Sunday’s contest against the Spurs, Embiid was averaging 32.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game over the last 17 contests. That’s remarkable consistency and it has helped the 76ers climb out of the middle of the East playoff picture. If Embiid continues to play at this level, it’s hard to see how he’ll be left out of the final MVP vote.

