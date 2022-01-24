NFL playoff odds: How 49ers-Rams NFC Championship odds have moved overnight

After what was one of the most insane weekends of NFL playoff football in the history of the league, just four teams remain standing. The AFC will feature the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Cincinnati Bengals, while the NFC title will be decided between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams opened as a 3.5-point favorite and that’s where the line currently sits, though it did drop down to three points for a moment early Monday morning. The point total has dropped from 47.5 down to 46.5 and LA has gone from -180 to -170 on the moneyline.

The reason for the quick drop in the spread and moneyline is probably because bettors think they’ve seen this movie before. The two teams met on a rainy San Francisco night earlier this season and the home team annihilated LA 31-10 and again in Week 18 with the Niners narrowly winning in SoFi Stadium. The Rams went through hot and cold streaks all season, especially QB Matthew Stafford, but he’s rolling now. The point total dropping makes the most sense. San Francisco’s defense just limited one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL to a mere 10 points in a playoff game and the Niners won despite not scoring an offensive touchdown.

Here’s a look at opening odds and how the lines have moved overnight round over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Rams -3.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Rams -180, 49ers +155

Current point spread: Rams -3.5 (briefly moved to -3 overnight)

Current point total: 46.5

Current moneyline: Rams -170, 49ers +150

