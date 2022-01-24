Everything you need to know for 49ers vs. Rams in the 2022 NFC Championship

The Divisional Rounds of the NFL Playoffs proved to be one of the most exciting weekends of pro football in history. While all the games were close, two teams on the NFC side, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, came out and earned spots in the NFC Championship game.

How to watch 49ers-Rams

Date: Sunday, January 30th

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App, Yahoo! Sports app (free)

49ers vs. Rams opening odds

Opening point spread: Rams -3.5

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Rams -180, 49ers +155

How the 49ers and Rams made it to the NFC Championship

The 49ers have had an up and down season this year but are clearly a unit built on its defense. During the last round of the playoffs in their win over the Green Bay Packers, the Niners' defense stifled Aaron Rodgers and limited the Packers to just 10 points. The San Fran offense struggled too and they won without scoring an offensive touchdown. But they’ve seen success against the Rams, going 2-0 against them this regular season. Deebo Samuel will be the key to success on offense for the 49ers.

The Rams are coming off a nail-biting win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They had a massive lead and nearly blew it at the end, but Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp connected on a heroic deep ball to set up a game-winning field goal as time expired. The Rams look like the better team as a whole, with a ton of star power on offense from Stafford to OBJ and Cupp, and just as much on defense with Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsay and Von Miller. While they’re 0-2 against San Francisco this season, Stafford has taken his game to another level in the postseason, tossing for 568 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions over the last two weeks. In two games against the 49ers this season he’s thrown for 481 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Limiting turnovers against the talented Niners defense will be key for LA.