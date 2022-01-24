The Chiefs will host the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship. We break down everything you need to know.

Everything you need to know for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship

Both the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs had to survive thrilling finishes to move past the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, but they made it through to earn spots in the AFC Championship game.

How the Bengals and Chiefs made it to the AFC Championship

The Bengals have had to weather two last-second games since the playoffs began and are making history with each win. They toppled the number one seed Tennessee Titans by causing three turnovers and making life miserable for Ryan Tannehill. This is the first time the Bengals have made the AFC title game since the 1988-89 season.

The Chiefs on the other hand are no strangers to being in this spot. This marks the team’s fourth straight trip to the AFC title game and have won two in a row. Patrick Mahomes put on a show in the Divisional round against the Buffalo Bills, which was quite easily the game of the year. He lead a game-tying drive with just 13 seconds left in regulation and won the game on the first possession of overtime with a pass to Travis Kelce.

The Bengals did beat Kansas City in Week 17 by a score of 31-34, but that was at Paul Brown Stadium. Joe Burrow shredded the KC defense for over 400 yards through the air. They’ll need a similar performance this week to have a chance to make it to the Super Bowl.

How to watch Bengals-Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 30th

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play, Yahoo! Sports app (free)

Opening odds Bengals vs. Chiefs

Opening point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Opening point total: 51.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -310, Bengals +245