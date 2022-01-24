NBA MVP odds tracker: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid rising while top two stay the same

The 2021-22 NBA season nears the All-Star break and trade deadline, which means the league is about to enter the final leg of the regular season. This is where big moves are made as teams try to get in the best position possible to win a championship. It usually helps to have a star who is a MVP candidate in these cases, so here’s the latest look at the odds to win MVP per DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of Jan. 23)

1. Stephen Curry, +180

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, +250

3. Nikola Jokic, +600

4. Joel Embiid, +600

5. Ja Morant, +1000

6. Kevin Durant, +2200

7. DeMar DeRozan, +3000

8. Luka Doncic, +4000

9. LeBron James, +4500

10. Devin Booker, +4500

Curry remains the favorite after entering the season at +900, but Antetokounmpo has jumped up once again with his recent play. Last year’s MVP Nikola Jokic continues to show consistency, while 2020-21 finalist Joel Embiid might be playing the best basketball of his career. Those big men have a real shot at catching Curry and Antetokounmpo, especially with Kevin Durant set to miss more than a month with a knee injury. DeMar DeRozan remains the best value play on the board, as he’s going to put up monster numbers to kee the Chicago Bulls in the hunt. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is also a contender, especially if the team finds a way to turn things around late in the season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.