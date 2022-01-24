2022 NFL Draft order: Divisional round settles four more picks in the first round

The NFL wrapped up the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and it was a wild one. The Bengals, 49ers, and Rams all won on field goals as time expired, while the Chiefs won a wild overtime game. That means the Titans, Packers, Buccaneers, and Bills now know their first round draft position.

While the playoffs have two more rounds to go, we’re also getting closer and closer to a finalized draft order. Well, at least the first round. We won’t know the complete draft order until comp picks are awarded later this spring. But in the meantime, we now know the top 28 picks in the draft.

The final four picks will be sorted out this coming weekend and then two weeks later. This coming Sunday, the Bengals and Chiefs square off in the AFC Championship Game and then the 49ers and Rams meet in the NFC Championship Game.

Here’s the draft order for the top 28 teams in the 2022 NFL Draft. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.