2022 NFL Draft order: Divisional round settles four more picks in the first round

The Jaguars hold the No. 1 pick and we can now add the Titans, Packers, Bucs, and Bills to the draft order.

By David Fucillo
A general view of AT&amp;T Stadium prior to the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The NFL wrapped up the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and it was a wild one. The Bengals, 49ers, and Rams all won on field goals as time expired, while the Chiefs won a wild overtime game. That means the Titans, Packers, Buccaneers, and Bills now know their first round draft position.

While the playoffs have two more rounds to go, we’re also getting closer and closer to a finalized draft order. Well, at least the first round. We won’t know the complete draft order until comp picks are awarded later this spring. But in the meantime, we now know the top 28 picks in the draft.

The final four picks will be sorted out this coming weekend and then two weeks later. This coming Sunday, the Bengals and Chiefs square off in the AFC Championship Game and then the 49ers and Rams meet in the NFC Championship Game.

Here’s the draft order for the top 28 teams in the 2022 NFL Draft. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-14, .512
  2. Detroit Lions, 3-13-1, .528
  3. Houston Texans, 4-13, .498
  4. New York Jets, 4-13, .512
  5. New York Giants, 4-13, .536
  6. Carolina Panthers, 5-11, .509
  7. Chicago Bears (to Giants), 6-11, .524
  8. Atlanta Falcons, 7-10, .472
  9. Denver Broncos, 7-10, .484
  10. Seattle Seahawks (to Jets), 7-10, .519
  11. Washington Football Team, 7-10, .529
  12. Minnesota Vikings, 8-9, .507
  13. Cleveland Browns, 8-9, .514
  14. Baltimore Ravens, 8-9, .531
  15. Miami Dolphins (to Eagles), 9-8, .464
  16. Indianapolis Colts (to Eagles), 9-8, .495
  17. Los Angeles Chargers, 9-8, .510
  18. New Orleans Saints, 9-8, .512
  19. Philadelphia Eagles, 9-8, .469
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers, 9-7-1, .521
  21. New England Patriots, 10-7, .481
  22. Las Vegas Raiders, 10-7, .510
  23. Arizona Cardinals, 11-6, .490
  24. Dallas Cowboys, 12-5, .488
  25. Buffalo Bills, 11-6, .472
  26. Tennessee Titans, 12-5, .472
  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 13-4, .467
  28. Green Bay Packers, 13-4, .479

