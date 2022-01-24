NFL playoff odds: How Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship odds have moved overnight

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the AFC title game for the fourth straight season, where they’ll welcome the Cincinnati Bengals for their second time this season.

After their thrilling overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs opened up as 6.5-point favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals for next week’s AFC title game. The total was set at 51.5 points with the Chiefs as -310 favorites on the moneyline. The Bengals were +245 on the moneyline as heavy underdogs.

Fast forward to Monday morning, Kansas City has moved up a half-point to seven-point favorites over Cincinnati. The point total also went up a couple of points to 53.5, which means we could see a lot of scoring. The Chiefs are -335 favorites on the moneyline, while the Bengals are now +260.

Here’s a look at opening odds and how the lines have moved overnight round over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Opening point total: 51.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -310, Bengals +245

Current point spread: Chiefs -7

Current point total: 53.5

Current moneyline: Chiefs -335, Bengals +260

