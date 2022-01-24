Zach LaVine, Deandre Ayton, Brandon Ingram headline NBA injury report for Monday, January 24

It’s a light NBA slate Monday with just four games on tap, but some of the league’s rising stars this season might be coming back after injury bouts. At the same time, some contenders might be feeling the pinch as key rotation players appear to have aggravated previous issues. Here’s a look at Monday’s injury report in the association.

NBA Injury Report: January 24

Kemba Walker (knee) expected to play

Mitchell Robinson (ankle) TBD

Walker missed Sunday’s game but is expected to suit up Monday. He’ll likely start, but look for Alec Burks to continue getting minutes at the point guard position for New York. Robinson’s status is unknown after he left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury and couldn’t return.

Lauri Markkanen (ankle) OUT

Rajon Rondo (hamstring) questionable

Markkanen is out, while Rondo is questionable. The former is a starter for Cleveland, so look for more minutes to go to Kevin Love in this game.

Caris LeVert (calf) game-time decision

Domantas Sabonis (ankle) OUT

LeVert is a game-time decision and will become a strong fantasy/DFS play if he suits up. Sabonis is out for at least this game, while the Pacers shut down Malcolm Brogdon so he can rehab his Achilles injury.

Brandon Ingram (ankle) OUT

DeVonte’ Graham (ankle) questionable

Ingram has been ruled out, so look for the Pelicans to give Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Garrett Temple some additional run. Graham is questionable and if he doesn’t suit up, fantasy and DFS players can go for Josh Hart as the value add.

Zach LaVine (knee) TBD

LaVine was not originally expected to play Monday, but there are reports he could return. There’s no official designation for him, but there’s a chance he does come back against the Thunder.

Rudy Gobert (calf) TBD

Bojan Bogdanovic (knee) TBD

Mike Conley (unknown) expected to play

Donovan Mitchell (concussion) TBD

The Jazz have some major injury issues. Gobert has played through an ankle injury but is now dealing with a calf strain. Bogdanovic originally had a finger problem which is now a knee contusion. Conley went to the locker room Sunday, but there’s no reason for why he went there and is expected to be back. Mitchell remains in the league’s concussion protocols.

Deandre Ayton (ankle) doubtful

Cameron Payne (wrist) OUT

Jae Crowder (wrist) OUT

Ayton has been upgraded from out to doubtful, but that still likely means JaVale McGee and Jalen Smith take most of the center minutes. Payne and Crowder are out, so look for Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges to be heavily involved and will likely have inflated price points Monday.