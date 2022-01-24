Super Bowl 57 odds: Considering early favorites, sleepers, dark horses

We are still a few weeks away from Super Bowl 56, but it is not too early to look at the odds of who could be playing in Super Bowl 57 next season.

As we head into championship weekend, there are currently four teams vying for the two prestigious spots in next month’s Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams all have favorable odds to win the Super Bowl next season.

Below we are going to take a look at next season’s Super Bowl odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favorites

Kansas City Chiefs (+700) — To no one’s surprise, the Chiefs are the favorite to win Super Bowl 57 next season. Kansas City’s core of Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce will be intact next season making them a force to be reckoned with. The only two things that stands in their way is injury and free agency. They have a few notable free agents on defense that they must re-sign in the offseason.

Buffalo Bills (+800) — The Bills have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl next year as they’ve been on the cusp of getting to the big game over the last two seasons. Josh Allen and Co. have arrived and will be a prime opponent for Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Bills do not have any major free agents to re-sign this offseason, which bodes well for next season.

Sleepers

Baltimore Ravens (+1800) — The Ravens had the worst luck this season when it came to injuries on both sides of the ball. The good news is that they should have a good draft pick in the spring and everybody will be healthy for next season. When Lamar Jackson is healthy, along with the running game, and defense, the Ravens are hard to stop.

Los Angeles Chargers (+2200) — After just missing out on a playoff berth, the Chargers are a sleeper and should be a team to watch out for next season. Justin Herbert will be going into his third season, while head coach Brandon Staley will be entering his second year.

Los Angeles had a couple of bad losses down the stretches and questionable play calling. If they can fix that and make some improvements to their run defense, they could give Kansas City a run for their money in the AFC West next season.

Darkhorses

New England Patriots (+2000) — The Patriots took made some major improvements this season with rookie QB Mac Jones under center. Jones had his good and bad moments, but most importantly, he got that first playoff experience under his belt.

Heading into next season, Jones should be better than he was this season and hopefully the Pats get him a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver to pair with their two tight ends. You add that plus the potential re-signing of standout CB JC Jackson in the offseason and the Pats could be knocking at the Super Bowl door.

Seattle Seahawks (+3500) — The Seahawks could be a dark horse for the Super Bowl, if Russell Wilson stays in Seattle. They have the pieces on offense, but the offensive line still needs to be fixed, along with the defense. Wilson is still under contract until 2024, but it still won’t stop a trade being conducted for the right price. Seattle’s best chance to win is with Wilson, but they need to do the necessary things to compete in their division.

Super Bowl 57 odds, as of 1/24/22 Team Odds Team Odds KC Chiefs +700 BUF Bills +800 GB Packers +1000 TB Buccaneers +1000 LA Rams +1100 DAL Cowboys +1200 SF 49ers +1400 CIN Bengals +1400 BAL Ravens +1800 TEN Titans +2000 NE Patriots +2000 LA Chargers +2200 ARI Cardinals +2500 IND Colts +2800 CLE Browns +3000 SEA Seahawks +3500 NO Saints +3500 DEN Broncos +3500 MIA Dolphins +4000 PHI Eagles +4000 MIN Vikings +5000 LV Raiders +5000 PIT Steelers +5000 WAS Football Team +5000 CHI Bears +6500 NY Giants +6500 ATL Falcons +6500 CAR Panthers +8000 JAX Jaguars +8000 DET Lions +10000 NY Jets +10000 HOU Texans +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.