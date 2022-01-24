 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AP college basketball poll moves Auburn to No 1., adds Marquette, Davidson

The Tigers take over as the best team in the nation after their win over Kentucky on Saturday

By Collin Sherwin
Jabari Smith of the Auburn Tigers reacts late in the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Auburn Arena on January 22, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Auburn Tigers haven’t lost a game since November 24th, and their reward is the No. 1 spot in the AP college basketball poll for the first time in school history.

Superstar freshman Jabari Smith and the Tigers are 18-1, 7-0 in the challenging SEC, and held off the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats 80-71 on Saturday to put themselves in this position. They bump down the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs, who are 15-2 and have waltzed through their WCC slate so far at 4-0. But the quality of competition between the leagues is noticeable this season, and the tough battles of a Power Five league are swaying voters.

Also Marquette (14-6, 6-3 Big East) reaches the Top 25 for the first time in the Shaka Smart Era, as the Golden Eagles beat Villanova in Radnor and Xavier at home last week for two big Quad 1 wins. And the Davidson Wildcats take what looks like the token mid-major spot from the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers who lost last week. Davidson is 16-2, 6-0 in the Atlantic 10, and has won 15 straight since November 19th. That includes a 79-78 win over Alabama on December 21st.

