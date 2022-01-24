Anthony Davis probable to return to lineup Tuesday vs. Nets

Los Angeles Lakers PF Anthony Davis is probable to play against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Davis has missed over a month after suffering an MCL sprain. The Lakers enter Tuesday having lost five of the past seven games. Davis’ return would be a huge boost to the lineup. Let’s take a look at the potential impact for fantasy basketball and betting.

Fantasy basketball impact

With Davis back in the lineup, it isn’t like any one player was benefitting a ton from his absence. Stanley Johnson likely doesn’t see much playing time once AD is back to full-strength and playing a normal amount of minutes. We can expect some sort of minutes limit to start out. Trevor Ariza likely leaves the starting lineup. AD’s return should benefit both LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Talen Horton-Tucker and Carmelo Anthony likely take a hit, but again, not really viable fantasy assets anyway.

As for betting, we should see the lines reflect AD’s return. It may overvalue the Lakers on the spread and moneyline. Davis helps on the defensive end the most you would think, so monitor the movement on the over/under for Lakers-Nets and Lakers-Sixers later in the week.